The death of Kelly Fulton is extremely sad but not particularly surprising. It is increasingly dangerous to ride a bike or any two wheeled vehicle on American roads. NYC has tried to reduce pedestrian deaths from vehicles and is doing a poor job of it. Cars have only been getting bigger and more lethal to those in smaller cars or not in cars at all.
I don't know what the solution is but I urge the city council to take seriously the safety of people on our public roads and to take serious steps to reduce unnecessary auto related deaths. Great strides have been made to reduce intoxicated driving in the past 40 years. There are many options: Perhaps more speed bumps at dangerous intersections to slow traffic speeds and discourage people from speeding through red lights. Turning more intersections into roundabouts, or dedicating some roads for bikes and pedestrians for parts of every day (or in perpetuity) so they can move safely through the city.
There is also often a sense of fatalism when pedestrians are killed by drivers. Rarely are drivers prosecuted for pedestrian deaths and I don't necessarily advocate for punishing drivers unless there is good evidence to suggest this would increase public safety. I am stating that there are actions that can and should be taken to protect pedestrians and cyclists from "accidents." Kelly Fulton was a light in this world to those who knew him or knew of him. We could in very small way honor Kelly by preventing the next unnecessary "accident."
Adrian Utsch
Bozeman
