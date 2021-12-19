Letter to the editor: Rivers are protected when we protect our forests Sara Johnson Dec 19, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There have been a number of writers recently in the Chronicle identifying their support for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA). This proposed legislation is claimed to be “visionary” because it would ensure protection of the outstanding values of Montana’s rivers. But this claim rings hollow. Rivers don’t just exist in a vacuum, and magically contain clear, cold water. Where does this water come from? It comes from the forests around them. If you want to protect Montana’s rivers, you have to protect the forests around them.Protecting Montana rivers means that the surrounding forests will not be logged and roaded. Logging eliminates or reduces the shade forests provide. As a result, spring snow melts occur much earlier. The summer supply of water to rivers will be reduced as a result. Logging also involves building new roads. Although the Forest Service usually claims these roads are “temporary,” their effect of subsurface water flow down to rivers and streams is not. These roads intercept the subsurface water drainage in forests, whereby water is delivered to rivers and steams in hours or days, instead of weeks and months. If you really are concerned about protecting Montana’s rivers, you need to address how the massive logging programs that are ongoing with the Custer Gallatin National Forest are impacting rivers, instead of just claiming support for the MHLA. Recent examples of this massive logging program include the East Boulder, Bozeman Watershed, Lonesome Wood, Rendezvous Trails, North Hebgen, East Bridger, and Greater Red Lodge projects. Individuals and the Montana congressional delegation can’t have it both ways. If support for protecting Montana’s rivers is genuine, forest protection is required. Forest protection is all the more critical as the climate crisis progresses. Let’s be real about protecting rivers by protecting our forests. Sara JohnsonThree Forks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags River Forest Hydrography Silviculture Law Subsurface Water Logging Montana Headwaters Legacy Act Boulder Road Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Editorial: Hebgen Dam malfunction demands action Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Federal oil and gas leasing program needs to be fixed Posted: 12 a.m. Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward Posted: 3 p.m. Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims Posted: 2:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Protecting the character and identity of Bozeman Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back