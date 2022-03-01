The Riverbend Glamping plan to “connect & protect” the “amazing” Gallatin River is to install a poop chute under the river, connecting this commercial glampground to the Gateway Sewer District, in order to service almost sixty campsites mostly developed in the floodplain. Hey, what could go wrong?!
The excavation and emplacement of roadways, pad sites, parking areas, public water well, and underground (under floodplain) utilities is a highly intrusive development of a heretofore pastureland and virgin riparian area which has been the home habitat for a myriad of wildlife, bird, and fish species. Hey, what could go wrong?!
Wastewater, domestic water, electrical, and natural gas lines popping up from under the floodplain to service each glampsite will have concrete encased “quick disconnect” hookups to be sealed “quickly” at the cautionary evidence of high water/flooding, resulting in the “quick” (?) evacuation of the Conestoga recreational vehicles, teepees, and glamping guests to who-knows-where. Hey, what could go wrong?!
Realizing what could go wrong, the Gallatin Gateway Community Plan states “new development should avoid the floodplain” as a growth policy resulting from several years of Gateway community discussions and grassroots growth planning consensus. But what developer intent on exploiting natural resources for financial gain is going to adhere to a non-regulatory voice of the people speaking on behalf of the floodplain and river affected?
On April 8 the Gallatin County Commission will hear and consider the strong formal appeals in opposition to the approval of this glampground floodplain permit. Let them know your opinion of this floodplain “connect & protect” (?) development.
