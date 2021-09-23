Letter to the editor: River protections will benefit future generations Josh Olsen Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thanks to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle editorial board for voicing support for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act — new Wild and Scenic River protections for several sections of Montana’s iconic streams like the Gallatin, Yellowstone, Madison, and Boulder.As co-founder of an outdoor education and leadership school for youth based in Bozeman, I am constantly exposed to the transformative role that healthy rivers play in shaping a teenager’s life in a positive way. The Montana Wilderness School provides empowering expeditionary backcountry courses to youth that foster personal growth and cultivate a conservation ethic. We have the privilege of operating on Montana’s first Wild and Scenic River, the Missouri River Breaks; we also lead our students on multi-day packrafting adventures through the whitewater rapids of the Upper Yellowstone, a section of river proposed as Wild and Scenic in the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. Protecting this section of the Yellowstone River is critical to future generations' recreational and educational opportunities. One of the benefits of working with teenage youth is they often don't see conservation of our public lands and rivers through a political partisan lens. Clean water and free-flowing rivers are worth protecting in their minds because it’s the morally right thing to do; they realize that these places will not remain in good health without proper human stewardship. One of the many things that is inspiring about working with Montana youth is that many of them are eager to act to protect their wild river heritage. We need that same kind of leadership from our entire congressional delegation.It’s time for Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale to join Sen. Tester in sponsoring and passing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. Let’s keep partisanship out of river conservation in Montana and support future generations’ opportunity to share our experience of Montana’s treasured rivers. Josh OlsenBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags River Generation Montana Hydrography Yellowstone River Conservation Ethic Missouri River Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman Symphony on the right track, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Of heights and haze: Challenges and rewards on the Bridger Ridge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: The GOP's insistence on keeping pandemic going Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Leaders should work to ensure safe, livable climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Democrats can't abdicate their responsibility to lead Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back