Letter to the editor: Reviewing election laws ensures election integrity

William Barber

Nov 16, 2021

In response to Chronicle's opinion, Oct 15.

Notwithstanding the obsession with the "Big Lie" , the election laws should be reviewed every so often. Election laws in Montana were changed this past national election, by officials with no input from the Legislature. The state Legislature has the sole responsibility of making election law.

How many people had spouses looking over their shoulder while voting at home? How many elderly people had their ballot filled out by family members or activists then just signed it when told? How many new residents were bullied by political activists to register on voting day and end up voting for people they know nothing about? How many people believed the lies the parties were telling them, only to find out later that what they voted for was not what they got?

When you go to a polling booth nobody knows who you voted for and taking time to go makes you think about what you are doing. These are just some of the things our lawmakers need to think about. Review of the election laws needs to be done to ensure integrity and confidence in our elections.

William Barber
Belgrade