Valley of the Flowers Project’s BYO Bag for Change/Boomerang Bags Bozeman is inviting all Bozeman stores to join our effort, an initiative to help us be better stewards of Montana’s natural beauty by reducing and eventually eliminating single-use bags.
This growing community-wide effort is showing that Montanans can voluntarily and cooperatively work together as businesses and consumers to change the unsustainable single-use bag habit which is leaving an unhealthy legacy for future generations.
Eliminating single-use bags through these positive reinforcement, ‘feel good’ programs is a win-win for stores, the community, and the environment.
BYO Bag for Change rewards shoppers with reusable bags by giving a $.05 or $.10 reusable bag refund, which they have the option of donating to local causes by telling the cashier. Local groups working for a more sustainable future receive the donated nickels. Boomerang Bag sales provide an additional fundraising tool, while free bags are also made available for forgetful shoppers.
So far, tens of thousands fewer single-use bags have been consumed, and thousands of donated nickels have helped build community gardens, install recycling/compost bins, and solar panels, fund youth nature programs, build trails, and more.
Montanans have pride in our “last best place” and do not need a law to know how to do the right thing to be the best stewards we possibly can be. This pilot program in Bozeman is showing what is possible when many people care, and are willing to make a small change.
I hope every store will consider becoming a part of Valley of the Flowers Project’s BYO Bag for Change/Boomerang Bags, a positive solution that is making a difference one bag at a time.
Learn more: a free week long screening of The Story of Plastic coming soon.
