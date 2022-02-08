What if a few more local stores joined those who are already helping a small grassroots nonprofit spearhead a campaign to help us be better stewards of this beautiful place? Just ask!
Sincere thanks goes out to stores currently supporting and participating in BYO Bag for Change — Bob Ward’s, Rocky Mountain Toy Company, Ace Hardware, Bridger Animal Nutrition, Town and Country Foods, plus the Hungry Moose, and soon Roxy’s in Big Sky.
In 2021, over $14,000 in donated $.05 reusable bag refunds is benefitting local groups: Warming Center, Fork and Spoon, Learning Garden, and Gallatin Valley Farm to School, while using over 230,000 fewer single-use bags. This is just a start; we can do so much more!
Cloth bag sales profits of $10,000 have benefitted two groups: the Bozeman High School Solar Schools Club and the Gallatin Alliance for Pathways’ Frontage Rd. bike paths.
Valley of the Flowers Project is grateful to participating stores, volunteers sewing Boomerang bags and making t-shirt bags, and especially, to the dedicated shoppers who BYO Bag and donate their nickels. BYO Bag for Change shows how a small action can add up to make a big difference.
Recent legislation outlaws local plastic bag bans in Montana. What if BYO Bag for Change, where folks can double their positive impact by using a reusable bag and donating their bag credit, became the norm in Montana, and we phase out single-use plastics through a cooperative, voluntary effort?
This is a plea to others who dream of creating the world our hearts know is possible: Use the power of many voices to urge more businesses in Bozeman and beyond to join the BYO Bag for Change community. Help it grow-use your voice and action!
