Letter to the editor: Retain Herrington as Bozeman's municipal judge Wayne Herrington Sep 4, 2021

Retain Judge Herrington! Which I believe is a good idea and not just because I'm her father. I know this woman. She's intelligent, experienced, focused, and believes in the law and everyone's right to a fair hearing. Judge Herrington graduated from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, with honors, receiving a bachelor of business administration in 2000. She then attended the University of Maryland School of Law graduating in 2003. She also received a Master's Degree in Accounting from Montana State in 2008.Judge Herrington is currently serving as Bozeman's part-time appointed judge and has since 2012, going from half-time to three quarters time during this period. She was instrumental in creating the Bozeman's Veterans Eligible Treatment Services (VETS) court in 2017. She worked as a public defender in Gallatin and surrounding counties from 2005 to 2009 before moving into private practice an then opening her own law firm.Judge Herrington was named one of the Accomplished Young Professionals in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, 20 under 40 awards in 2017. She has also been active in supporting various organizations in Bozeman, volunteering support to the Bozeman Opera, Huffing for Stuffing fun run and Big Brother/Big Sisters organization becoming a big sister. Judge Herrington is a serving member of the Montana Army National Guard as a JAG officer with the rank of Major. She recently returned from a deployment in support of Task Force - Guantanamo.This in a nonpartisan election for a municipal court judge position that normally doesn't get much visibility but is important to the Bozeman and its citizens. Please research who she is by visiting www.HerringtonforJudge.com and please vote for Judge Herrington as Bozeman second full-time Municipal Court Judge. Wayne HerringtonBozeman