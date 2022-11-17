So now the city is considering making changes to the road system to make it safer. Much of this is being driven by motor vehicle and bicyclist conflicts. My observations after 60 years of driving is that bicyclist and motor vehicle do not mix well. Several times I have cutoff or nearly collided with bicyclist and/or motorcycle drivers because they are just not visible. Obscured by shadows, buildings, motor vehicles, basically too small to quickly get a drivers attention — we are scanning for cars. Also, there is not a safety standard (lighting, turn signals, etc ) or licensing requirements for bicycles, as there is for cars/drivers – yet we want to mix the two together. As hard as they pedal, bicyclists cannot keep up with vehicle traffic and present a hazard especially when we or oncoming cars have to sway to avoid hitting them.
While bicycle traffic in Bozeman is higher than it used to be it is in the noise level compared to the increasing motor vehicle traffic. In the winter months, except for the hardcore, bicyclists are pretty rare to see on major arteries and we get conditioned to not look specifically for bike riders. Pavement makings on roadways that identify bike corridors are covered in snow and ice during the winter. As residents we may know where they are but sure can’t say this about our growing tourist influx or out of town shoppers.
A recent study identified bike lanes as increasing the risk of conflicts with a vehicle. Decision makers should support segregated cyclist-only facilities. Traffic congestion in this town is growing — drivers are getting more impatient and tragic accidents will happen without really looking at solutions that work. Lot of articles out there on how cities are dealing with this issue.
William Stone
Bozeman
