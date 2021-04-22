And here it is. The annual thaw. You see a bluebird, or you hear the prehistoric sound of a flock of Sandhill Cranes passing nearby. The ice on the pond near you starts to recede. The coat you wear as you leave the house in the morning has been downgraded from a puffy down jacket to a light fleece pullover.
For those who prefer to recreate on dirt as opposed to snow, a fire begins to stir in your legs. Thoughts of cruising down flowy ribbons of Montana’s finest soil start to occupy your mind. But it’s April, and you know better. The trails (even the low country ones) are infested with lingering drifts, and sticky mud.
The reality is that biking season doesn’t really kick in for a while. The ground is still thawing out, and it frustratingly re-freezes every night. You know that it takes a week or so where it stays above freezing at night to deal with those pernicious piles of snow.
And patience is more than just a virtue. It’s a recreational responsibility. If you attempt to churn through the mud, you’re just going to trash the trails that you love and leave a horrible trench that will last halfway into summer. Not cool.
Trail work days will be happening soon, so you go and check out your local clubs schedule. Maybe it’s time to get your own digging tools. Make the other volunteers jealous with your shiny new trail hoe. And order that folding saw you’ve been thinking about. Earth Day is right around the corner, and there’s a crew headed to Lewis and Clark Caverns to get busy. You want to be ready.
Now is the time for prep. Tell your friends to get their act together and get ready. Soon we ride.