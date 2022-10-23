“Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.” (Isaac Newton) LR-131 is meant to cause confusion. It elicits reactions of fear and horror, is meant to cause visceral reactions from Montana voters by suggesting that health care providers do not faithfully “take necessary actions” to save newborns’ lives. It is disturbingly misleading and manipulative. The very name, “the born alive infant protection act,” deliberately causes skepticism. It begs questions about medical providers — their intentions, work, and concern for patients.
Parents who have experienced the severe trauma of giving birth to an infant who cannot survive have been the most outspoken against LR-131. Many have risked sharing their incredibly private stories to help enlighten those of us who have not experienced this tragedy; they have shared stories of holding newborns in the last moments of life, of baptizing their infants before they pass from this world, of being able to say goodbye to their beloved newborns in a peaceful environment. Proponents of LR131 would prefer infants with fatal disorders be taken from their parents’ arms and endure torturous and futile emergency procedures.
Respect Montana’s parents, families, and medical providers; vote no on LR-131!
Betsy Danforth
Bozeman
