“Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
We can all agree on that, right?
Wrong. At least not if you judge by the sentiments expressed by the Chronicle and the toxic garbage they allowed on their Feb. 23 page.
Publishing a political cartoon that refers to those with aversions to vaccinations or mask mandates as “unintelligent,” while portraying the proponents for such things as those who “persevere” — this is the opposite of unifying. Isn’t that what we’re all supposed to be doing right now — coming together? Yet there is no attempt by the self-proclaimed superior ones to even listen to an opposing idea.
A letter to the editor that same day complained that abortion should not be “an issue in any law making setting,” and any legislator with pro-life opinions should just get out of politics. Here’s the thing: abortion ends the life of a defenseless child in the womb. This is a scientific fact, and certainly deserves legislative action and debate. But again, if that’s your “opinion,” apparently you should just shut up. And sorry, “white boys” – according to the writer, you have zero right to speak here.
Another shortsighted letter on the 23rd claimed that the GOP Legislature is “feeding the narratives of reactionary right-wing media” rather than creating substantive policy. The writer took 300 words to basically say “I don’t like it that Republicans disagree with me on transgender issues, abortion, election integrity, and tax cuts, and I shall insult them until they either quit talking or change their minds.”
People — please, think for yourselves, and respect others' right to do the same. Last I checked, critical thinking and debate are still allowed in the U.S. Let’s keep it that way. Anything less is authoritarianism and we know where that leads.
Or at least we should.
