Attacks on the Montana Supreme Court will be coming hard and fast until Election Day. These are funded mostly by out-of-state money from special interests who see the court, and the Montana Constitution, as impediments to their extreme agendas. Much is at stake including our environmental protections, the rights of women and even our stream access laws that are so vital to sport fishing. These special interests do not care about the extensive experience of Justice Ingrid Gustafson, who has received past appointments from both Republican and Democratic governors. They prefer a Helena lobbyist with zero judicial experience who will do their bidding regardless of the law or Constitution.
Montana’s Supreme Court is among the most effective and respected high courts in the country. By holding to consistent, reliable and unbiased rulings it fosters a legal environment that benefits Montana’s businesses and families. It recently earned more than a 90% approval rating from members of the Montana Bar Association.
Don’t let dark money ads scare you into backing a political lobbyist. Stand firm in defense of Montana’s Constitution and a non-partisan Supreme Court. Vote to re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson in November.
Mary Harter
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.