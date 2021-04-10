If you voted Republican and sent millionaires Daines back to the Senate and Rosendale to the House, you must realize that if they had had their way you would have lost all the benefits of the $1.9 million American Rescue Plan. They have no compassion for the plight of ordinary Americans during the pandemic —500,000 dead and counting — and only voted against Biden and the Democrats because they want them to fail. Daines had no problem with the deficit when he voted for the tax cuts under Trump that favored the wealthy and corporations. Just think, not even one Republican voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan.
Here is what the American Rescue Plan gives and what you would lose if they had their way.
Aid to the unemployed — $300 per week until Labor Day (there are now 10 million Americans out of work); direct payment of funds up to $1,400 to support individuals, couples, and families who are suffering; bigger tax breaks for households; aid to the 30 million to 40 million Americans who are at risk of being evicted; $350 billion to schools; child tax credits; funds to help those 83 million Americans having trouble paying bills; money for COVID testing and vaccines, including health care and Medicaid expansion (if states would only vote to approve this expansion); money for state and local governments, whose revenues will fall because of unemployment; aid to struggling businesses, including bars and restaurants.
Without the aid provided by this bill, how will the economy get back on its feet? If the American Rescue Plan can be called “socialism,” so be it. The word has no meaning in this context. If you voted Republican in the last election and would be suffering without the American Rescue Plan, you bet on the wrong horse.