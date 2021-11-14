Letter to the editor: Republicans treating democracy as a children's game Jack Kligerman Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You may or may not remember the game “Simon Says.” One child plays the role of Simon and gives commands that the others must follow, all preceded by “Simon Says.” For Republicans at the local, state, and national levels, ”Simon Says” is their game. Simon in the Legislature is both Mitch McConnell and Trump. When Simon says jump, all the Republican children jump. My father, a lifelong Republican, wouldn't have jumped. He cared more for country than for party. New Jersey's senator at the time — Clifford Case — wouldn't recognize today's Republicans.For the way “Simon Says” works, take the “Stop the Steal” movement and the refusal of many Republicans to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election. In this case Trump, as Simon, has led the charge claiming that the election was fraudulent. On Jan. 6, Trump spoke at a rally of adherents urging them to the Capitol to disrupt the counting of the electoral college votes. They jumped! Led by Simon, 43 states have introduced bills to restrict access to the polls. McConnell plays Simon in the Senate: the solid Republican refusal to back both infrastructure bills; all 50 Republican senators voted against debating the “Freedom To Vote Act.” Sen. Daines jumps whenever, waving a false Democratic “Tax and Spend” flag. As does Rosendale in the House. Simon/Trump has also asked his supporters—in and out of Congress—to jump at the idea of climate change being a hoax. This in the face of worldwide destructive weather events, as well as fires in California, heat waves in Oregon, drought in the West, tornadoes out of season, and unprecedented flooding in Southern states due to hurricanes.But our democracy is not a children's game. Our two local millionaire children are both dangerous and pernicious. They care little for less-advantaged Montanans. They jump. Jack KligermanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Simon Says Republicans Politics Parliament Mitch Mcconnell Simon Daines Republican Democracy Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: 1:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccination shouldn't be seen as an issue of freedom Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: School board attempting to limit public participation Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Editorial: A genuine bipartisan effort that will help Montana Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Guest column: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for Montana families Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back