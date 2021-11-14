Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


You may or may not remember the game “Simon Says.” One child plays the role of Simon and gives commands that the others must follow, all preceded by “Simon Says.” For Republicans at the local, state, and national levels, ”Simon Says” is their game. Simon in the Legislature is both Mitch McConnell and Trump. When Simon says jump, all the Republican children jump. My father, a lifelong Republican, wouldn't have jumped. He cared more for  country than for party. New Jersey's senator at the time — Clifford Case — wouldn't recognize today's Republicans.

For the way “Simon Says” works, take the “Stop the Steal” movement and the refusal of many Republicans to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election. In this case Trump, as Simon, has led the charge claiming that the election was fraudulent. On Jan. 6, Trump spoke at a rally of adherents urging them to the Capitol to disrupt the counting of the electoral college votes. They jumped! Led by Simon, 43 states have introduced bills to restrict access to the polls. McConnell plays Simon in the Senate: the solid Republican refusal to back both infrastructure bills; all 50 Republican senators voted against debating the “Freedom To Vote Act.” Sen. Daines jumps whenever, waving a false Democratic “Tax and Spend” flag. As does Rosendale in the House.

Simon/Trump has also asked his supporters—in and out of Congress—to jump at the idea of climate change being a hoax. This in the face of worldwide destructive weather events, as well as fires in California, heat waves in Oregon, drought in the West, tornadoes out of season, and unprecedented flooding in Southern states due to hurricanes.

But our democracy is not a children's game. Our two local millionaire children are both dangerous and pernicious. They care little for less-advantaged Montanans. They jump.

Jack Kligerman

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe