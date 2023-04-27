On April 24, 2023, our state Legislature reminded us all that actions speak louder than words when they denied a representative the right to speak on a bill vital to the welfare of Montana youth. Also worth noting is the fact that protestors who decried the procedural farce were evicted from the chamber under threat of beating and arrest.
It is said that with great power comes great responsibility, and I assert that in a healthy legislative body, the majority party has a responsibility to allow hearty dissent for the simple reason that it has the power to overrule it. Given that the "Republican" party controls both the legislative and executive branches of our state government, it seems clear that they wished to make an example of their opponent, rather than simply letting her speak her piece. The atom-thin pretense used to censure Rep. Zephyr simply goes to show that the only thing the far-right likes to clutch more than pearls is the power to persecute the marginalized. I could waste the rest of my allotted word-count denouncing this, but I will satisfy myself by saying that their actions smack of cowardice and petty tyranny, and that they shame our state with their behavior.
The events of the 24th fill me with dread, as it should all Montanans, for it shows that the same creeping authoritarianism seen elsewhere in the nation has made its way to us as well. I hope that by the time this is printed, this wrong has been righted, but I won't be keeping my mouth shut — after all, the GOP might decide to do it for me.
Augustus Boiling
Bozeman
