Republicans refuse to follow the rules of our systemAs a veteran and an independent, I have to agree with a key point Roger Koopman made in his recent letter that folks who don't agree with the way things are going should "quit whining and get your own people elected to office. That's how the system works, folks." But Roger, a majority of members of your own party don't agree with the system. Ask Steve Daines who sent out the infamous email "the Dems are stealing the election." Ask Rep. Rosendale who voted to overturn the election.No, these members of the GOP refused to live up to their oaths of office, and chose to seek to keep power rather than defend our nation's democracy and Constitution. In fact, 147 members of Congress, all Republicans, voted to overturn the election, even after the insurrection and attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Thanks to their efforts in advocating lie after lie and catering to the selfish power hungry desire of their cult leader, a significant number of U.S. citizens now no longer believe that the results of our elections are valid. This is why our democracy is now in serious trouble. So don’t preach to citizens about how the “system works” when your own party refuses to follow the rules of our system.And by the way, if you want to see a member of Congress who is a conservative Republican and believes in the sacred oath of office and our Constitution, and who believes in protecting our democracy, take a look at Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming. Razing the old hospital wipes out part of historyI am writing concerning the plan for redevelopment of the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on Lamme Street. The word is that the developer would like to raze the building and build something new in its place. How unfortunate this would be for Bozeman.So many of our community have been born and died in that hospital. It is a part of the history of all of us here. Why should this building be replaced with yet another mid-rise box? Bozeman, and particularly that part of town is wall-to-wall with them already. Those buildings are very much of the moment and one wonders how they will look to the next generation.Could the old hospital not be repurposed for housing? I know that would not create the income hoped for by the developer, but could still be used for exclusive housing if that is what is needed.Bozeman has come to feel like my favorite holiday movie; it's as if George Bailey had never been born and our town has turned into Holloranville. Orville Bach BozemanJeanne WagnerBozeman 