Senator Steve Daines and federal republicans need to look in the mirror when pointing the "blame finger." In a letter to the Chronicle, Daines touted a string of partisan rhetoric while sadly pretending his words were "under the values of Montana."
But why do federal Republicans only care about the federal deficit when a Democrat is in the White House? Currently, they blame the federal deficit on Biden. But how could those same Republicans rally behind the self-proclaimed "king of debt," Donald Trump? Trump's deficit spending was $7,000,000,000,000 during his term. That's $7 trillion! 25% of the total federal deficit occurred under Trump! And Daines voted to raise the debt limit without even a tweet of dissension. This is very disturbing behavior.
Is inflation all Biden's fault like Daines pretends? No. Since we live in a world of global trade, it is completely disingenuous to pretend that the U.S. president controls the world economy. Did Biden close China's factories or ports? No, China did. Did Biden start the war in Ukraine? No, Putin did. Does Biden control oil prices? No, an international global market of countries, corporations, and cartels do.
Do Daines and his federal republicans know how the oil market works? It doesn't seem so. Oil trades in a global auction market, so fossil fuels extracted in Montana do not mean they are sold in Montana or the US, and thus do not intrinsically lower our prices. In fact, 40% of global shipping consists of transporting fossil fuels around the world… Wouldn’t it make more sense to generate and use our energy locally with sun, wind, hydro, and green hydrogen that isn’t carted across the globe to foreign markets?
Most people want a balanced federal budget and localized clean energy creation. Sadly federal Republicans like Daines only pretend to.
Parker Jones
Belgrade
