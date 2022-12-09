Until the past couple of elections one of the best things about Montana was we were a purple state, neither party running roughshod over the other. A bipartisan group created our idealistic constitution in the politically turbulent 1970s. Progressive and innovative, it was also pragmatic. This new constitution combined a strong concern for individual rights, personal liberty and individual dignity while keeping government open and responsible to the will of the people. The Republican Party has tried to stifle the Montana Supreme Court's independence by converting it to a political entity. Now, having a legislative supermajority and a Republican governor, they will likely continue efforts to convert Montana democracy to a Republican autocracy. If successful they can work toward changing our constitution, take away our right to privacy, eradicate women's rights, dictate medical practice, control education and restrict what we can read.
An example is the Republican sponsored LR-B1 "Born Alive" referendum which, thankfully, failed. It would have required medical providers to apply all life sustaining efforts to newborns from induced abortions, natural labor or C-sections including gruesome anomalies where there is no hope for survival. Such efforts put parents and medics through terrible emotional stress at enormous financial cost with expectation of years of medical and social strain should the the child survive. Adopted, it would have criminalized non-compliant providers by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
In medicine an unfavorable outcome is always possible. America has one of the highest maternal-fetal death rates among leading nations. Adding the legal risk of "Born Alive" could lead to no one willing to care for pregnant women. Obstetrics would disappear as a medical practice. Women would resort to self-delivery, hopefully with the help of husband or family. Gives one pause, doesn't it?
Jerrold E. Johnson, MD
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.