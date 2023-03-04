Let the news come to you

For old timers like myself who grew up during the 1950s, there was a Sunday evening ritual. Just before our weekly episode of a dog named Lassie and a variety show hosted by Ed Sullivan we were instructed by Walter Cronkite of CBS News as he narrated "The 20th Century."

We learned that Adolph Hitler was evil as he took over Europe. We learned the meaning of Holocaust. We were taught to be suspicious of the Soviet Union because dictatorships eventually lead to a Hitler. We were taught that free elections, wherein one group wins this time, but years later the other side has a turn — that was the way to prevent evil dictatorships. Democracies work best when other countries have them, too.

Our parents reminded us over and over of the sacrifices made during World War II and how much they hoped that we’d be spared this in the future.

