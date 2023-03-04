For old timers like myself who grew up during the 1950s, there was a Sunday evening ritual. Just before our weekly episode of a dog named Lassie and a variety show hosted by Ed Sullivan we were instructed by Walter Cronkite of CBS News as he narrated "The 20th Century."
We learned that Adolph Hitler was evil as he took over Europe. We learned the meaning of Holocaust. We were taught to be suspicious of the Soviet Union because dictatorships eventually lead to a Hitler. We were taught that free elections, wherein one group wins this time, but years later the other side has a turn — that was the way to prevent evil dictatorships. Democracies work best when other countries have them, too.
Our parents reminded us over and over of the sacrifices made during World War II and how much they hoped that we’d be spared this in the future.
There was no doubt about any of this. Among candidates for president, senator, or dog catcher there would be no disputing it. To do so would mean that the individual was unfit for any responsibility.
That has now changed. We have no worry about dictatorships because they’re ok if the right party claims victory by shouting "voter fraud."
We have no discussions on how to prevent train wrecks, because that would involve regulation and too much government.
We don’t want the real invasion in Ukraine to get more attention than the imagined invasion at the Mexican border.
And, of course, we don’t want to see President Biden have any success in stopping Vladimir Putin. Only Republicans know how to do this.
Ignore the lessons of "The 20th Century"? Stop sending military hardware to Ukraine?
Hanoi Jane, Moscow Marjorie and Moscow Matt: Vladimir will love you for it.
Fred Cornelious
Bozeman
