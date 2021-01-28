The Republicans running for the Montana legislature promised to get our economy back on track and to get government off our backs. Let’s see how those folks are doing now that they are in office.
The first bills proposed will restrict the ability of families, schools, and health care providers to protect and support transgender youth. Other proposed bills will restrict a woman’s access to abortion. Families faced with some very personal and challenging decisions will be forced to add the Montana government into the process.
Essentially these bills tell us that the legislators don’t trust families and the medical profession to make the right decisions. The Republicans in the Legislature think they know best.
And then we have a bill that will allow students to carry concealed weapons on Montana campuses. And again, these legislators think they know best.
They are ignoring the statistics on suicide by young people with easy access to guns. And they are undermining the rules established by the university system to have guns be kept in a secure location on campuses.
So how will these bills help the economy as the Republicans promised? And, most importantly, how will these bills stop government overreach?
Looks like just the opposite to me.
