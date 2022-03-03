As an 80-year-old native of Alabama and graduate of The University of the South, I have heard a lot about the Civil War of 1861-65. But that war which began with Confederate guns firing on Ft. Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, is quite different from the rumblings today about another civil war in America which arguably began with the murder of George Floyd. In the Civil War, eleven Southern states seceded from the Union until the federal government in a bloody conflict forced the Confederacy back into a union dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now a different kind of struggle over equality of Black Americans divides us all, not by whole states seceding from the union, but by some Republicans trying to pass legislation within the states themselves in order to suppress the Black vote. That suppression of the voice of all the people, together with efforts toward nullification of federal law and the supremacy clause of Article VI of the U.S. Constitution, would make old Southerners proud—from Charleston’s John C. Calhoun, the Great Nullifier, to South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond, who led white Southerners away from the Democratic to the Republican Party. Efforts within the modern Republican Party strike at the heart of whether a nation so conceived as ours can long endure.
Republican Party factions, emboldened by a polarizing media, are trying to do legislatively in many of 50 states what my Confederate ancestors tried to do violently with eleven states. The effect is the same.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.