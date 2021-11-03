Letter to the editor: Republicans are stifling Montana's economic recovery Swep Davis Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana’s recent COVID-19 record is the worst in the nation except for Alaska. Over recent weeks an average of 856 new cases and seven deaths have been recorded every day. Almost all the deaths have been unvaccinated people.Montana is the only state whose legislature has made it illegal for businesses to require its employees to be vaccinated. The Republican-controlled Legislature has thrown roadblocks in the way of county health official’s efforts to help curb the virus. Gov. Gianforte not only refused to veto those measures, he made things worse with pseudoscience questioning the benefits of masks in schools and the workplace. Our governor and the Republican Legislature are killing Montanans. They bear responsibility for many of the COVID-19 deaths that have occurred and that will occur. They hide behind the mantra of personal freedom. Yet they don’t complain about requiring our children to get vaccinations against other diseases, or about traffic laws, or hunting regulations, etc. Our personal freedoms always have faced limitations when the public good is at stake and they certainly shouldn’t be invoked now as an excuse to infect and kill our fellow citizens.The personal freedom excuse is a cop-out. The real problem is the Republican base in Montana that has bought into this “Trumped-up” personal freedom baloney as a political badge of honor. Our current Republican governor and Republican-controlled Legislature lack the courage to go against them. It’s cowardly and despicable and is causing harm to the very people these politicians have sworn to protect. Montana’s Republicans will continue to cry socialism and all the other “isms” about Democrats, but it’s the Republicans who are killing Montanans and stifling our economic recovery. Sooner or later Montanans will come to realize that Republicans lack the integrity and courage to govern this state. Swep DavisBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Legislature Montana Politics Economic Recovery Courage Excuse Politician Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Elect representatives with fiscal responsibility Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: State superintendent plays politics with kids' safety Posted: 12 a.m. Voters approve Gallatin County courts bond Posted: 10:30 p.m. Bozeman housing levy question likely to fail; two city bonds passed by voters Posted: 10:20 p.m. Incumbents lead races for Bozeman City Commission Posted: 10:15 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back