Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”

First, there was the Republicans' cynical ploy of having Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, give the rebuttal. Next was their refusal to tax the wealthy and corporations after the great giveaway in 2017 that benefitted corporations, the wealthy, and themselves. Third, there has been the refusal of Republicans like Ted Cruz to distance themselves from Donald Trump. Fourth — and most pernicious—has been all the bills — including in Montana — intended to restrict voting, the keystone of our Democracy. Even if, like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, some Republicans are considering running against Trump in the 2024 primaries, they have adopted his autocratic vision of what the presidency entails.

Trump's not calling the National Guard to defend the Capitol against the insurrectionists reveals an attempt to let the invaders take over the seat of democratic government — happily a failure. And remember those who invaded the Michigan Capitol and threatened the life of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?

Put together Republicans' obstructionism nationally and statewide refusals to enact any kind of sensible gun regulations coupled with multiple self-styled “militias” armed to the teeth with automatic weapons, and we have food for disaster.

Jack Kligerman

Bozeman

