Republicans believe they have invented a new way to run our country. Not by debate, compromise, reason and transparency, but by monetizing and monopolizing the machinery of government under authoritarian rule. Forty years after Reagan told us that government is the problem, not the solution, the GOP is purchasing for its wealthy masters our legislatures, courts, executives and, now, election officials, finally proving Reagan right: government has become the problem.
Less government is not the solution. Government, in theory, still holds the power to mitigate the poisonous effects of money that now engulf us. And, that is the crux of the matter. Many of our elected officials choose to work only for those with money, for whom bribery, self-dealing and misrepresentation are often old friends. Behind a smokescreen of untruths, a political party controlled by monopolists and free-marketers, whose only shared values are greed and power, is deconstructing our democracy.
The anti-social behavior that drives winner-take-all shenanigans in the corporate world (as many as 1-in-5 CEOs exhibit psychopathic tendencies) has entered the political henhouse and is wreaking havoc. In a system that is supposed to be governed through regulated fair play, a whole menagerie of scofflaws and grifters is cashing in on Republicans’ free-booting, authoritarian model of government. Who will defend us against this cancer of corruption?
Good governance, as once championed by Teddy Roosevelt, is the best counterforce that a democracy can muster. Progressives, both modern and classic, must coalesce around a platform of good governance to reestablish the principles that define democracy. The first and most important of these principles is universal accessibility to the vote. The second is removing big money from our elections. A third must be to steel the system against authoritarian and exclusionary influences. Only then can good public policy emerge and democracy endure.
