Letter to the editor: Republican Party's policies are killing business Doug Mavor Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s ironic that the Republican Party often claims to be the champion of business and industry. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. A large number of Republicans in our country today, by refusing science, refusing masks and refusing the vaccine, are facilitating further mutations and the unending spread of COVID-19 which is prolonging the closing of our business, schools and industries. The GOP platform has no national or state proposals for a way out of this pandemic, other than a future of continued illness, business closures and even death.Here in Montana, it gets worse. While Montana is setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, our Republican controlled Legislature and Republican governor recently passed a law making it illegal for a private business to protect itself and its employees by excluding unvaccinated customers. Imagine you owned a Montana hair salon, a massage business or a dentist office and you or your employees were older, immune compromised or otherwise vulnerable to dying from COVID-19. Because it is now illegal to limit your contact only to vaccinated customers, the only legal way for you to not risk death is to close your business down. It’s killing business and it’s killing us! So much for “Live free and Die.” Doug MavorBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republican Party Business Politics Montana Dentist Employee Closing Office Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham deserve support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the background we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans the steady hand we need as city court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Imperative that we get a new county courts building Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Congress to protect our wildlife and water Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back