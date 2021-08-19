Letter to the editor: Republican Party a threat to America's democracy Carl Esbjornson Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Democracy in America is gravely threatened. This should concern all loyal Americans, Republican and Democrat.According to the 2020 Democracy Index, a research division of a private U.K.-based institute, the Economist Group that ranks the health of democracies, the U.S. ranks only 25th and is classed a “Flawed Democracy,” putting it in the company of countries such as Serbia, Mongolia, Hungary, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The top five healthiest democracies in the world, classified as “Full Democracies,” are Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada, nations that also offer universal health care and strong social safety nets.These rankings are based on five metrics: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. The U.S. scored especially poorly in the functioning of government and political culture and its overall score has declined in five of the 10 years since 2010. Even this mediocre ranking is further threatened by the current Republican Party, once a defender of American democracy and freedom and fierce opponent of dictatorships. As Liz Cheney, Adam Kitzinger, and other disenfranchised Republicans have pointed out, the GOP is no longer guided by such principles, but by fidelity to Donald Trump’s cult of personality and stolen election lies, and supported by the powerful right-wing media, a proven highly effective propaganda tool. It has passed voter restriction laws in 17 states, including Montana, designed to rig elections and guarantee Republican victories by targeting Democratic-leaning groups such as college students and Black Americans.If these trends are not reversed, America could become an authoritarian regime. To restore a healthy democracy, Congress needs to pass legislation guaranteeing voting rights and ensuring fair and free elections, abolish the Electoral College, and take money out of politics by nullifying the Supreme Court’s disastrous Citizens United decision legalizing political corruption. Carl EsbjornsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags America Democracy Republican Party Politics Republican Ranking Democrat Electoral College Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Where is the outrage for abandoning Afghanistan? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Despite Will's column, climate change a real threat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Democratic Party has been hijacked by Marxists Posted: 12 a.m. Tester, Bozeman officials laud $1 trillion infrastructure bill Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Letter to the editor: Daines should back things that benefit all Montanans Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back