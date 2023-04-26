I have watched the legislative session with horror and disgust as the Republican supermajority has worked to transform Montana into a place I barely recognize. The Montana I know and love — the one I was raised in — is a place in which we respect each other’s privacy, value independence, are kind to each other regardless of our political or religious beliefs. The Montana we’re living in today seems to be a place where the state pokes its nose into bedrooms and bathrooms, censorship is celebrated, and intolerance is king. Republican legislators, and Gov. Gianforte, are behaving exactly as I and many others expected — refusing to recognize, much less represent, the people of Montana who disagree with their extremist views and bullying their fellow legislators from the minority party.
The recent censure of Rep. Zephyr was the culmination of all of this. I see no point in writing to the Legislature – my representatives (Rep. Matthews and Sen. Hayman) are doing their best to counter the extremism rampant in Helena this session and I thank them for it, and their Republican colleagues don’t give a hoot what I or anybody else who disagrees with them thinks. I only hope that we can undo the damage to our state’s integrity in future elections.
Hilary Eisen
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.