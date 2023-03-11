Talk about putting lipstick on a pig! I read the column, “GOP proud of accomplishments in Legislature’s first session,” by the Republican leadership in Helena. Let me decode some of this carefully worded double-speak for you. The first clue is the statement, “Additional conservative bills have been transmitted to the Senate ..” Why don’t you pass legislation that benefits ALL Montanans instead of just focusing on your personal "conservative" agenda? I mistakenly thought that was your job.
And then the list starts, “…Legislation to improve our children’s educational opportunities,” really means expanding vouchers available for parents to send kids to private schools at the expense of public education. And, “Republicans have also produced bills that protect individual freedoms of Montanans in a medical environment.” This from the same people who are trying to circumvent the Montana constitution that allows abortion. I guess "freedom" really means those freedoms that the Legislature would like to grant people based upon their personal beliefs. And I particularly like the, “Protecting children from obscene materials in school libraries,” which is simply doublespeak for giving the legislature the job of banning books they deem objectionable in schools. Out of one side of their mouths they beat the drum of "parental rights" and yet out of the other side of their mouths they take away the right of parents to decide what is or is not objectionable for their kids.
The column was nothing but a word salad meant to obscure the true nature of the Republican super majority currently in control and that is to push their personal beliefs about every aspect of Montanans lives onto the rest of the population.
Use all the lipstick you want — it’s still a pig! Orwell would be proud!
Michael Miller
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.