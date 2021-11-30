Support Local Journalism


Once again, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R) disappoints. On Nov.  17, he voted against censuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R) for posting an animated video depicting him murdering Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D) and assaulting President Biden. If a high school student had posted a similar video of him killing a classmate and assaulting the principal, that student would have had the police at his door. Apparently, Rep. Rosendale holds his Republican colleagues to a much lower standard than the one we hold American teenagers to.

Barbara Tylka

Bozeman

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

