Letter to the editor: Rep. Matt Rosendale disappoints constituents again

Barbara Tylka
Nov 30, 2021

Once again, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R) disappoints. On Nov. 17, he voted against censuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R) for posting an animated video depicting him murdering Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D) and assaulting President Biden. If a high school student had posted a similar video of him killing a classmate and assaulting the principal, that student would have had the police at his door. Apparently, Rep. Rosendale holds his Republican colleagues to a much lower standard than the one we hold American teenagers to.

Barbara Tylka
Bozeman