Letter to the editor: Rep. Jane Gillette is owed an apology for attacks Michael Horton Nov 20, 2021

As a retired family law attorney, I recently learned that the chair of the Family Law Legislative Committee of the Montana Bar Association wrote a letter to the Chronicle defending Dr. Jane Gillette, State Representative for HD 64, and addressing a piece of 2021 legislation the Committee developed: HB 209. The Chronicle refused to publish it. Sadly, this bill — intended to protect the rights and well-being of children — was purposefully misconstrued as part of a vicious political agenda against Gillette. The letter demanded an apology to her and clarified that it was the bipartisan bar committee who authored the bill, which she generously agreed to carry at their request.The bill was intended to address a situation allowed under current law in which a mother, after co-parenting with the father for many years, accuses for the first time that their child was conceived as a result of non-consensual sex and asks a judge to terminate the child's loving relationship with their dad. The bill would have allowed judges to consider a child's best interest before terminating the child-parent relationship in those limited circumstances.Dr. Gillette, who has devoted her entire life to the welfare of families and children, has now been outrageously accused of seeking to give parental rights to convicted rapists. She's received many awards for her contributions to women and children, donated thousands of dollars in reconstructive surgical care to battered women, and spent extensive time in Uganda working to prevent the death of pregnant mothers. Recently, the Gallatin County Democrats have reiterated this vicious lie to further a political agenda at all costs — even to the detriment of the children they pretend to protect. The bar is correct: Gillette is owed an apology. Those orchestrating this attack should be ashamed of their actions.Editor's note: The letter mentioned by the writer was rejected because its author didn't reside in the Chronicle's coverage area. Michael Horton Bozeman