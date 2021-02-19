So, explain to me, Gov. Gianforte, why, when the CDC recommends wearing two masks, you’re going to announce Montanans need not wear even one? What about the common sense you so often brag about? I guess you’ve tossed that out the window as COVID and its variants waft in.
Here’s some common sense to think about. Those who celebrate your decision and remove their masks are probably those who voted for you. In less than four years, then, when you’re up for re-election, many of your fans will have died.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.