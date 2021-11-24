Letter to the editor: Remove cowardice, extremism from our Legislature Michael Funk Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s discouraging to see Montana engaging in a race to the bottom in the hysteria over vaccine mandates. House Bill 702 outlaws vaccine mandates for businesses, which will put Montana businesses in the middle of partisan tit-for-tat. One outcome of this would be our hospitals being unable to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements for healthcare services provided to Montanans. If you are a Montana senior citizen, you should be very concerned about this.The bill was sponsored by Manhattan’s Jennifer Carlson who chose the path of meritless hyper-partisan cowardice over what is best for Montanans. In the past in our country, when facing devastating diseases, we saw what is possible when we stop whining and making excuses and just roll our sleeves up and get the job done. Through vaccination, we wiped out polio, measles, smallpox, and other horrors. Ms. Carlson and her ilk instead prefer to cater to fear and false narratives about freedoms and liberties. We all value our freedoms and liberties, but we have to remember that they come with obligations and responsibilities. One of the pillars of Libertarianism, the Harm Principle and its social authority maxim, points out that our actions or inactions in the process of exercising our liberties cannot cause harm to others. Through the inactions of many, and the cowardice of “leaders” such as Ms. Carlson, almost 2,500 Montanans have died due to COVID-19. There have been more than 183,000 cases in Montana; many of those victims will carry disabilities from the disease for years to come. The harm to our economy has been devastating.It’s time to remove self-serving partisan cowardice and extremism from our Legislature, starting with Jennifer Carlson, and replace it with moderate common sense that actually solves problems for the benefit of all Montanans. Michael FunkManhattan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Carlson Cowardice Harm Medicine Commerce Vaccine Extremism Montana Mandate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section White, Carol Posted: 46 minutes ago. Cunningham, Patricia Posted: 46 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Critical Race Theory turns voters against Democrats Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Legal fight takes Bozeman, Gallatin County back where they started Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Editorial board swings and misses on the Madison Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back