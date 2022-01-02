Letter to the editor: Remembering the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. Dan Lourie Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Every year, my mind eagerly brings forth my feelings, now 55+ years, the murder and subsequent loss to millions throughout the world, my all time and most important person of history, and what he wrote and meant for us, throughout my life, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Our times together, while short, have nevertheless forever been a feature of my life. His writing, teaching, speaking to thousands, caring for so many others in many ways and places, having stayed with us, encouraging us to do all that we could in times of active excitement, among my known and unknown, often working hard to hope my brain follows his lead. I know that I never spoke to friends or school kids about our history without emphasizing my understanding of Dr. King's impact on me and of course on them, on our nation and the world.I am, needless to say, well past my prime now in many ways, but haven’t forgotten Dr. King, and his accomplishments, nor what I learned from him and the ultimate feeling when in his presence. I've also never forgotten our getting stink-bombed together but refusing to leave, as we watched and listened to Aretha Franklin and Harry Belafonte at a Texas musical arena. (We had walked to it from our nearby discussion room building.) It has always been beyond my thinking, for me to not pay attention during any of the speaking or writing of anyone with information reminding me of some of Dr. King's words, family, difficulties as he went to jails, his connections on any written history.After so many years, it's been a certainty, and not gone away. And I trust that it will continue to be for the rest of my days! And happily, for yours! Dan LourieBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Important Person Stink Mind Literature Harry Belafonte Building Millions Lead Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Voters must push Democrats out in the next election Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Dems' cancel everything, replace with nothing policy Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Letter to the editor: Passing of giants should inspire learning, teaching Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Letter to the editor: Lucky to have such caring and generous organizations in valley Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Letter to the editor: Library a great public resource for the community Posted: Dec. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back