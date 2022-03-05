On Feb. 24, Rep. Matt Rosendale released a statement regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine that read in part: “The United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict.”
Actually, both the U.S. and Russia are signatories to the United Nations charter. The invasion is illegal under the UN charter. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, our nation is obligated to abide by the charter. We should set a good example for other countries.
Rosendale’s statement is completely at odds with the thoughts of people like me who weep at the carnage unleashed by Vladimir Putin upon the peaceful nation of Ukraine. Morally we should care deeply about the suffering of the Ukrainians and Putin’s aim of replacing Ukraine’s representative form of government by military force.
Rosendale’s words are all too similar to Trump’s terrible statement that “there were very fine people on both sides” when he compared the violent white nationalists rallying in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2018 to the peaceful counter-protestors.
Congressman Rosendale, I recommend you grovel to your constituents, begging our forgiveness for the crass insensitivity of your ill-informed, boorish words. Better yet, please resign your office as a U.S. congressman.
Montanans, this November, remember that those words of Rosendale accurately reflect his views on the legal and moral role of our government. Don’t vote him back into office!
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.