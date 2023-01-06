Brian Bird of NorthWestern Energy, penned a guest column in the Dec. 31 Chronicle that compels a response. In that column, Bird touts NorthWestern’s preparedness for our recent cold snap, claiming reliance on its coal fired and natural gas plants prevented rolling blackouts. He then used the recent cold snap and the absence of rolling blackouts to justify NorthWestern’s proposed natural gas plant in Laurel as well as future natural gas plants. Bird did not mention that the same cold snap resulted in rolling blackouts in Tennessee due to the fact that several natural gas and coal fired plants relied upon by the Tennessee Valley Authority went offline due to the cold leaving millions of people without power.
Reliance on natural gas in the future to meet our energy demands is not the answer; it's part of the problem. Natural gas contains methane which is a greenhouse gas. It is 25 times more potent in trapping heat in the atmosphere than is carbon dioxide. Consequently, the use of natural gas as our principal energy source is accelerating the warming of our atmosphere. That warming causes extreme weather such as the bitter cold winter storms we just experienced, huge flood events we experienced last spring, more and hotter wildfires, and droughts.
NorthWestern Energy must abandon its plans to rely on natural gas to meet our future energy needs. It must plan to develop more renewable energy sources such as commercial wind and solar facilities. It must develop greater power storage capacity. Finally, it must lobby for, and not against, laws and regulations that encourage its individual residential and commercial customers to install solar panels to generate power for themselves and the grid. By taking these steps, and abandoning its reliance on natural gas, NorthWestern can be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
Michael Lilly
Bozeman
