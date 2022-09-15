Another reason we need a fresh and truthful voice in Congress: In 2017 Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke rejected a request by two tribes to open a casino in East Windsor Connecticut. The casino was opposed by MGM Resorts because it would compete with MGM’s planned casino in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes sued Zinke and the affair was investigated by Interior’s Inspector General, a Trump appointee. A recent release by the inspector says Zinke lied to investigators.
Among those Zinke was found to have talked to while the casino decision was pending was then-Senator Dean Heller of Nevada. Heller told investigators he asked Zinke not to approve the tribe’s request. Heller had been told by MGM lobbyist the tribe’s proposed casino would be in direct competition with MGM’s planned casino nearby.
This is only one of some 18 ethics investigations into Zinke’s activities while secretary of Interior. Zinke now wants to be back in Congress representing the new Western District for Montana. We should reject the corrupt Zinke in November and send him home to his wife’s estate in California. Monica Tranel will truly represent the people of Montana.
Gail Richardson
Bozeman
