The 2020 election spawned Trump’s “Big Lie” and a rash of bills in Republican legislatures aimed at making it harder for young people and people of color to vote. The courts recently declared Montana’s versions unconstitutional. A leading messenger of the “Big Lie” “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell, has made claims in many states about voter fraud, all of which have been debunked. The Montana Free Press covered this on Oct. 8, 2021.
The myth has taken root in Gallatin County races. Marla Davis, Republican challenging incumbent Eric Semerad for County Clerk was part an Election Integrity Conference this past April on the subject. Jane Gillette, Republican legislator for House District 64 also attended. Gillette’s trying to survive a challenge by Gateway attorney Alanah Griffith.
Joe Flynn, Republican Candidate for Gallatin County Commission, against Democrat Jennifer Boyer, put an ad in the Chronicle the day before the Jan. 6 Insurrection urging Sen. Daines to violate the Constitution and block the electoral count, because of Trump’s “Big Lie”.
Gillette, Davis and Flynn have no regard for the facts and our election process. Their loyalties lie with the “Big Lie” rather than the jobs they’re running for. We should summarily reject them in November.
Swep Davis
Bozeman
