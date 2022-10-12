The Koch brothers funded Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is spending big on advertising and paid canvassers to work the doors in Senate District 32. It’s not surprising considering AFP opposes action on climate change, efforts to make health care more affordable and accessible, Medicaid expansion, and a woman’s right to make decisions regarding her reproductive health. It’s logical to want to unseat Pat Flowers, a Montana senator who believes those things are in the best interest of Montanans.
But the motives run deeper than this. Unseating Pat Flowers is big step in Republican efforts to get a super-majority in the Legislature so they can push changes to Montana’s Constitution which, by the way, was designed to protect Montanans from the sort of strong-arm and money-can-buy-elections mentality represented by the Koch brothers. With a super majority, Republicans do serious damage to the rights and freedoms of Montanans, including the right to privacy provision in the Constitution that protects a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.
Resist the Koch Brothers’ efforts to control the lives of Montanans. Help protect Montana’s Constitution and the protections it gives to all Montanans. Join me in November in reelecting Pat Flowers for Senate District 32.
Winnie Arthurs
Four Corners
