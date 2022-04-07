On a weekday in 2016, in the library of the Willson School, the BSD7 future high school advisory committee was meeting. The focus of discussion was if, and how, to move the district to two high schools. Tanya Reinhardt sat two chairs over from me on this particular day — a day when the meeting was ending in discord, without consensus. We had exercised our right to free speech, sometimes passionately. Tanya and I were in different camps. I recall leaving that meeting being frustrated with those in the other camp.
In the years since, as Tanya Reinhardt has sat in her BSD7 trustee seat and I’ve sat across the way as a member of the public speaking at a board meeting, we’ve continued to find ourselves in different camps from time to time. Yet, despite not seeing eye-to-eye on all district matters, I enthusiastically support Tanya Reinhard’s reelection to the BSD7 Board of Trustees.
The Bozeman School District needs Tanya Reinhardt. She’s an incredibly effective board member. I attended several in-person trustee meetings before the pandemic, and listened to them over the past two years: Tanya is an unquestionable supporter of high-quality public education. She represents the whole community, not a single constituency. Her ability to do the job of a trustee is superb: she prepares extensively for discussions and decisions; she uses her outstanding critical thinking and analytical abilities to ask questions and propose solutions; and she governs by defining the big picture, not micromanaging the details. She also governs with objectivity, fiscal responsibility, and fairness.
I’ve come to realize that it’s okay if Tanya and I don’t agree on everything. What’s important is that the Bozeman School District is in good hands. It is with Tanya Reinhardt. Reelect Tanya Reinhardt May 3.
