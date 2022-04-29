As a former Bozeman School Board member, I know what it takes to be an effective trustee. I carefully reviewed information on the four candidates running for two seats. All are parents with some experience in the school district. Two candidates stood out: Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Dee. I am proud to support the military veteran Reinhardt. A Montana girl and Bobcat before joining the U.S. Army, she chose to return to Bozeman after completing her service. A non-partisan trustee, she listens to students, parents, and community members. She reads research and best practices, then makes decisions based on what is best for the students and the community. She is not afraid to ask good questions or to disagree.
I met Lauren Dee this spring. A former elementary educator herself, she has experience both at the school and district level. She understands school policy and funding under Montana law. She is nonpartisan, listening to everyone. She also keeps the child at the center of her decision making and is knowledgeable in school district policy and finance, as well as the consensus process used for decision making.
Being a trustee is hard work, with lots to learn. I was still learning after 12 years. Reinhardt and Dee have a leg up on understanding both school policy and finance, the top priorities of the school board according to Montana law. Having looked at the websites of the other two candidates, their learning curve would be much steeper.
Be sure to get your ballot submitted by May 3, vote Yes on the levies, and strongly consider Reinhardt and Dee as the best choice to make educated decisions regarding our students and our schools. School leadership makes a difference in our community for years to come.
