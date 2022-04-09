As a former superintendent of the Bozeman Public Schools, I believe this election is more important than ever before. It is critical that the voters support candidates whose motivation is quality education, not a national political agenda that has no relationship with what is happening in our local schools.
I will support candidates who, through board service, volunteering and/or teaching have consistently put our children at the center of their concerns. In this year’s trustee election, only two of the candidates can be trusted to do this: Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Dee.
Tanya and Lauren are both endorsed by the Bozeman Education Association. Bozeman’s outstanding teachers are in the best position to understand which candidates have and will support the ongoing excellence in our public schools.
A six-year veteran of the Bozeman School Board, Tanya has worked tirelessly to put our children first. She has insisted on providing the individual resources necessary to promote the development of every child in an effort to close the achievement gap.
Lauren, my other endorsement, has deep roots in our community. As a former teacher and longtime volunteer in her children’s schools, she has worked extensively in Parent Action Committees (PACs) and special projects such as the High School Transition Committee. A newcomer to the school board elections, Lauren is no novice to educational issues and her support for our kids.
The ballots for the Bozeman School Trustee election will be mailed out on April 15 and must be returned by May 3 at 8:00 p.m. In the interest of continued quality education in the Bozeman Schools, I invite my fellow voters to investigate the candidates to see why I am supporting Tanya Reinhardt and Lauren Dee.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.