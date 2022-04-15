I’m voting for Tanya Reinhardt for Bozeman School Board. I’m voting for the whole family because serving in this capacity involves all of them.
I’ve served with Tanya and Brent as Stephen Ministers. They’re good at it. There is a lot of mutual respect built into Stephen Ministry. If you don’t know what that ministry is, you can Google it.
Respect. I taught 35 years in a big city school system, in some neighborhoods you probably wouldn’t want to even drive through in the daytime. But never did I encounter the kind of incivility that we have seen on display in front of our local school board over the past two years. But Tanya and her colleagues returned rudeness with respect and dignity. Hats off to them!
She doesn’t talk about it much, but she is an Army veteran. She climbed the ladder to lieutenant colonel, and you don’t get that far without self-discipline, competence and respect for yourself as well as others. She left the military to raise her children.
Tanya and Brent have earned badges of honor as parents, too. One is an MSU grad, and the younger is a student at a little college you may have heard of in West Point, New York. They’re the kind of young adults that give you hope for the future.
My other vote will go to Lauren Dee.
Public education is important. Good public schools are a foundation of democracy. They strengthen our community and our nation. Good public schools teach us all to lead by example.
Any questions? All right, then, the election is May 3.
Class dismissed.
