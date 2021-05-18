Support Local Journalism


The Montana University System has a professional and ethical obligation to challenge HB 102 in court. This bill is ostensibly meant to make our communities safer; however, even a cursory glance at the bill shows that to be a deeply specious claim.

Montana State University employed over 4,000 people in 2019, according to its website. Those 4,000 employees have good reason to be scared. The prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for making rational decisions and impulse control, is not fully developed until age 25. Now imagine that your job involves working with people well under that age who are free to carry a handgun into your work environment. While I am not a lawyer, it seems to be quite clearly unconstitutional, based on the plain language in the Montana state constitution.

For the sake of all those employed at our institutions of higher learning across the state, I beg the Board of Regents to challenge this law in court.

Roger Fischer

Bozeman

