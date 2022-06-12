The Board of Regents acted correctly in May when it chose Gianforte Hall as the name of a new computing building on the Campus of Montana State University. The name is for the Foundation that made a $50 million donation announced in February 2022.
The naming process was not without controversy. In an hour-long listening session in April, 40 attendees described as students, staff and residents made their opinions known (Chronicle April 27, 2022). The article says 20 people spoke against naming the building after the foundation with 2 speaking in support of the name.
In doing simple math students, faculty and staff at MSU numbers about 19,000. The 40 people who cared to attend the meeting accounts for 1/4 of one percent of the 19,000. Those speaking against the name would be 1/8 of one percent. I will admit that some opposed to the Gianforte name may not have attended the meeting. I will also guess that many of the 19,000 had no opinion. In either case it looks like the tail is trying to wag the dog.
There is already a building on campus named after a candidate that failed in his run for governor in the 1960s. If the current governor is re-elected in 2024, he will be term limited out of office in January 2029. 10 years from now students and staff at MSU will not know of the controversy in the naming process. The controversy is much ado about nothing.
The regents were correct in acknowledging the generosity of the gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation. Since 2004 the foundation has donated more than $97 million for jobs and education, Christian outreach, families and the vulnerable along with Bozeman arts and culture. The foundation has benefitted many in Bozeman and Montana.
