Letter to the editor: Refugees give more than they take, should be welcomed

Amanda Cater
Dec 24, 2021

I was dismayed to read the recent letter and opinion piece against refugees and immigrants in our community. As a member of Gallatin Refugee Connections for the past five years, I'd like to set the record straight about how our new arrivals benefit our community.

While it's true that immigrants and refugees are eligible for benefits like using the food bank and receiving health care from organizations like Community Health Partners, it's also true that after the first several years, they contribute more than they receive. They fill jobs locals don't want: washing dishes in restaurants, construction work, cleaning hotel rooms and starting new businesses.

In Missoula, refugees gather with the local community for sharing food and cultural holidays, play sports with local children, and their children study and work hard to graduate from high school. This year, Missoula will be welcoming Afghan refugees who helped our troops and to whom we owe a great debt.

According to a report by the New American Economy, immigrants from the Missoula region contributed $12.4 million to Social Security and $3 million to Medicare in 2016. While immigrants in the region number fewer than 5,000, or 2.3% of the population, they earned a combined $119 million the year of the study and represented more than $93 million in spending power after taxes. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found that refugees who entered the US as adults from 2010-2014 paid on average $21,000 more in taxes than they got in any kind of welfare payments.

I am glad my grandchildren are having opportunities to interact with those from other countries who speak a different language. It broadens their horizons, and prepares them for the world they will be living in.

I welcome the diversity refugees and immigrants bring to Bozeman and to Montana.

Amanda Cater
Bozeman