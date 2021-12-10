Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The recent Rider/Maly guest column, “Bozeman could be a welcoming home for refugees,” was silent about the public burden such influxes have imposed on communities nationwide during the last few decades.

Consider their assertion that refugees’ “dependency on social services is rigorously designed to be temporary.” True, refugee-importing “voluntary agencies”— such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC) they mentioned —are responsible for steering their clients to self-sufficiency. But “self-sufficiency” is defined by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, and, amazingly, it merely means that clients are receiving neither Refugee Cash Assistance nor Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Thus, they can get food stamps, Medicaid, housing subsidies, energy assistance, and/or Supplemental Security Income, yet still be officially considered self-sufficient!

The nine main refugee agencies, including IRC, are essentially government contractors, not charities. They’re paid for every refugee they import, and their performance ratings depend heavily upon that “self-sufficiency” criterion. Accordingly, they concentrate on promptly signing up new arrivals for every welfare program available to them, all at taxpayer expense.

Besides refugees’ load on federal taxpayers, they severely impact host communities. Once they’ve agreed to accept a few refugees, small cities (e.g., Lewiston, Maine; Amarillo, Texas; Springfield, Massachusetts) have been deluged with needy people, typically unaccustomed to living in a modern, self-governing polity.

The surge of non-English-speakers into public schools and as clients of the courts and welfare agencies — all requiring interpreters — costs state and local budgets, since those services don’t receive federal support. An example: Refugee-loaded Amarillo, a city of 200,000, handles 911-emergency calls in 42 different languages. Another: In 2014, Manchester, New Hampshire got in trouble with the feds in a school-expulsion case by failing to provide an interpreter for Dinka, the language of South Sudan.

In short, an influx of refugees is a burden Bozeman should decline.

Paul Nachman

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe