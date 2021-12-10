Letter to the editor: Refugees a burden that Bozeman should decline Paul Nachman Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The recent Rider/Maly guest column, “Bozeman could be a welcoming home for refugees,” was silent about the public burden such influxes have imposed on communities nationwide during the last few decades.Consider their assertion that refugees’ “dependency on social services is rigorously designed to be temporary.” True, refugee-importing “voluntary agencies”— such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC) they mentioned —are responsible for steering their clients to self-sufficiency. But “self-sufficiency” is defined by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement, and, amazingly, it merely means that clients are receiving neither Refugee Cash Assistance nor Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Thus, they can get food stamps, Medicaid, housing subsidies, energy assistance, and/or Supplemental Security Income, yet still be officially considered self-sufficient!The nine main refugee agencies, including IRC, are essentially government contractors, not charities. They’re paid for every refugee they import, and their performance ratings depend heavily upon that “self-sufficiency” criterion. Accordingly, they concentrate on promptly signing up new arrivals for every welfare program available to them, all at taxpayer expense. Besides refugees’ load on federal taxpayers, they severely impact host communities. Once they’ve agreed to accept a few refugees, small cities (e.g., Lewiston, Maine; Amarillo, Texas; Springfield, Massachusetts) have been deluged with needy people, typically unaccustomed to living in a modern, self-governing polity.The surge of non-English-speakers into public schools and as clients of the courts and welfare agencies — all requiring interpreters — costs state and local budgets, since those services don’t receive federal support. An example: Refugee-loaded Amarillo, a city of 200,000, handles 911-emergency calls in 42 different languages. Another: In 2014, Manchester, New Hampshire got in trouble with the feds in a school-expulsion case by failing to provide an interpreter for Dinka, the language of South Sudan.In short, an influx of refugees is a burden Bozeman should decline. Paul NachmanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Refugee Politics Institutes Ministries Self-sufficiency Bozeman Influx Burden Assistance Column Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Opponents of vaccines, masks are in the minority Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Educators, trustees need to stand firm in their beliefs Posted: 12 a.m. Parcel near Museum of the Rockies clears early hurdle for redevelopment Posted: 4 p.m. Bozeman spending plan includes new fire station, rec center Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back