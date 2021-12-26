Letter to the editor: Refugee resettlement could pose threat to Bozeman Stanley Racine Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The November 23 guest column by Lindsay Rider and Stephen Maly urged resettlement of Afghan refugees in Bozeman. Rider and Maly assured readers that these newcomers would be “subject to thorough vetting and processing requirements.” And they noted that 21 Afghans had recently been resettled in Missoula, with about 50 more anticipated this year.However, Rider and Maly didn’t mention that one of those recent arrivals has been sitting in Missoula County’s jail since Oct. 17, charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman. In addition, two Afghans in the group held at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and several others at Fort Bliss in Texas have been charged for or are being investigated for sexual assaults or domestic violence.Should we be surprised about these evident vetting failures? No. Even in 2014, when Americans had massive on-the-ground presence in Afghanistan, vetting was unreliable. As a result, Afghan soldiers and police who’d been checked out to work with our personnel there committed many murderous “green-on-blue” attacks against U.S. and allied troops. Now, with U.S. authorities banished from Afghanistan, vetting of most Afghans is a pipe dream. Further, Rider and Maly described their intended beneficiaries as “Afghanis and their families who provided support to the U.S. military over the past 20 years.” But few of those who barged their way onto the evacuation aircraft in August had meaningfully assisted the U.S. effort during the war. Instead, most are Afghans without U.S. connections who saw the opportunity to escape their Third World country for easier lives in America.A Chronicle letter on December 10 by Paul Nachman argued that refugee resettlement is an economic burden on the receiving cities. The crime threat from essentially unvetted refugees may be even worse. Stanley RacineBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Refugee Resettlement Afghan Crime Criminal Law Politics Police Lindsay Rider Stephen Maly Third World Vetting Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Welcome refugees to Montana, don't bar the door Posted: 12 a.m. COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. ‘Dark money’ prosecutor sues state in public records row Posted: 12 a.m. Police Reports for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 Posted: 3:45 p.m. Guest column: Finding hope while serving in the Democratic minority Posted: Dec. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back