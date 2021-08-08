Letter to the editor: Reforming filibuster rule would restore democracy Rosanne Nash and Nancy Leifer Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The League of Women Voters calls on the U.S. Senate to amend the filibuster rule that stands in the way of protecting our American democracy. The filibuster is an obstructionist tool a minority political party uses to halt business in the Senate by endlessly debating but never voting on a bill.Recognizing that the filibuster imperils the legislative process, the Senate has changed the filibuster before, creating 161 “exemptions” (Brookings Institute) from 1967 to 2014, and allowing a simple majority vote to confirm presidential appointees in 2013 and Supreme Court nominees in 2017.Today, the filibuster is threatening the landmark voting and civil rights legislation of this generation: the For the People Act. The opportunity to vote in free and fair elections is the most fundamental of our freedoms. The American people are tired of seeing the filibuster used and abused to delay progress. It is time to amend the filibuster for the health and safety of our democracy. Now is the time to act. Tell your friends, family, and community to hold their senators accountable! Ask them to reform the filibuster and vote yes on the For the People Act. Make the promise of democracy true for us all! Nancy Leifer, President, League of Women Voters MontanaRosanne Nash, President, League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Filibuster Politics Democracy Voting Political Party People Act Senate Legislation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Kohl, John W Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Energy law embodies the best of the Legislature Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Montana's senseless prohibition on nursing homes requiring vaccinations Posted: 12 a.m. Montana families continue to face a preschool desert Posted: 4:50 p.m. Letter to the editor: Objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy Posted: Aug. 7, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back