The League of Women Voters calls on the U.S. Senate to amend the filibuster rule that stands in the way of protecting our American democracy. The filibuster is an obstructionist tool a minority political party uses to halt business in the Senate by endlessly debating but never voting on a bill.

Recognizing that the filibuster imperils the legislative process, the Senate has changed the filibuster before, creating 161 “exemptions” (Brookings Institute) from 1967 to 2014, and allowing a simple majority vote to confirm presidential appointees in 2013 and Supreme Court nominees in 2017.

Today, the filibuster is threatening the landmark voting and civil rights legislation of this generation: the For the People Act.

The opportunity to vote in free and fair elections is the most fundamental of our freedoms.  The American people are tired of seeing the filibuster used and abused to delay progress. It is time to amend the filibuster for the health and safety of our democracy.  

Now is the time to act. Tell your friends, family, and community to hold their senators accountable! Ask them to reform the filibuster and vote yes on the For the People Act. Make the promise of democracy true for us all! 

 

Nancy Leifer, President, League of Women Voters Montana

Rosanne Nash, President, League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area

