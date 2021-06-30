Psychologist Carol Dweck writes of a study where she asked seventh graders to predict how they would respond if they earned a poor test grade in a new course. Those who exhibited a growth mindset stated that they would work harder to prepare for the next test. Those who exhibited a fixed mindset, however, said they would do less to prepare for the next test. “If you don’t have the ability, why waste your time?”
Quite coincidentally, I had just finished reading Dweck’s book, "Mindset: The new psychology of success," when I read Rep. Matt Rosendale’s explanation of his opposition to federal recognition of Juneteenth. Upon closer examination, one can see numerous manifestations of the fixed mindset in Rep. Rosendale’s missive. The most egregious of these is the insistence that “the nation is to be commended for its progress on racial matters, not damned for its previous sins.” This is a clear manifestation of the fixed mindset: “passing up a chance for learning, feeling labeled by a failure, or getting discouraged when something requires a lot of effort.”
Rep. Rosendale, you were elected to be a leader. Embrace the growth mindset and lead us to critically reflect on our nation’s history. The “educational programs about the brutality of slavery” you bemoan will be painful. The “retrospectives on George Floyd, Amaud Arbery, Michael Brown, and Trayvon Martin” will make us all uncomfortable. This is not a bad thing; in fact, it is required to grow. Consider the advice offered by a second-grader about how to respond when having trouble with math: “Do you quit a lot? Do you think for a minute and then stop? If you do, you should think for a long time—two minutes maybe and if you can’t get it you should read the problem again.”